LONDON - The Special Investigations Unit has released the identity of a 28-year-old woman who died after she was found in medical distress while in London Police custody.

Amanda Bolt, 28, of London was reportedly arrested on the afternoon of Nov. 2 and taken to a cell. Then at 9:45 a.m. the next day, she was found in medical distress.

The SIU says preliminary investigation shows Naloxone was administered and the woman was transported to hospital.

The woman was pronounced dead in hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 13 and a post-mortem exam was conducted the following day.

While the SIU did not initially get involved when contacted by London police about the situation on Nov. 3, new information reportedly came to light on Nov. 8 that prompted the organization to invoke its mandate.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.