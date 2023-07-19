Paratransit problems prompt council committee to reject LTC annual report

The rubber stamp stayed in city councillors’ desks on Tuesday.

A normally routine process to accept London Transit Commission’s (LTC’s) Annual Report instead saw several councillors push for improvements to paratransit service for people with disabilities.

In a letter to the Civic Works Committee (CWC), accessibility advocate Dr. Jeff Preston took exception to the LTC’s self-evaluation of paratransit service in 2022.

“The commission self-assesses a ‘satisfactory’ level of service despite the countless reports of missed rides and long re-dial times to book rides on paratransit,” read the letter.

Several councillors agreed.

“I think it’s hard to see this in this report and not have it identified as a major failing. I would have it as ‘needs improvement,’” Coun. Hadleigh McAlister told colleagues on the committee.

Coun. Sam Trosow refused to vote to accept the report because of the same self-evaluation, “I think the report is substantially deficient, and I want to send it back, and have it fixed,” he said.

The annual report explained that the grades provided were measured against progress on the initiatives included in the LTC Business Plan, available funding, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

London Transit General Manager Kelly Paleczny explained that pandemic impacts on resources (staffing and vehicles) impacted paratransit service last year.

“We are certainly working at it, and we have been very transparent in the fact that service is not where it needs to be, but, we are doing everything that we can,” Paleczny assured the committee.

However, CWC members took the unusual step of recommending the annual report be sent back to the London Transit Commission to re-evaluate how paratransit service was graded.

Council will make a final decision about referring the report back to the LTC on July 25.

Coun. Jerry Pribil, who sits on the transit commission, committed to improving service for disabled Londoners.

“To everyone who is out there using the specialized service, we do know we need to improve, and we will deliver improved results for all of you,” he said.