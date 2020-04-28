WINGHAM, ONT. -- A company that used to supply Bruce Power with suits to protect nuclear workers is now making hospital gowns.

Abraflex, based in Paisley, Ont. is making about 120 gowns a day as personal protective equipment (PPE), with plans to increase production in the near future.

Their first shipment of health-care gowns went out last week, to the beleaguered Maple View Long-Term Care Home in Owen Sound, where 22 of 29 residents, and 14 staff tested positive for COVID-19.

With the support of Bruce Power and Bruce County, Abraflex is producing gowns to be used by physicians, nurses and other health-care workers.

"Our social licence and moral compass directed us to support front-line workers the best we could," said John Bradley, president and CEO of Abraflex Limited.

"Bruce Power, by providing the guidance and leadership, gave us the support and confidence to retool and ramp up to provide these gowns to the health care community," he added.