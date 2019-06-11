

A father and son were rescued from Lake Erie Tuesday afternoon after their boat capsized near Port Glasgow.

The incident happened around noon while the 14-foot boat was about a half-a-mile from shore.

Fortunately the pair was plucked from the water by another boater and brought to emergency crews on scene.

Elgin County OPP's Marine Unit attended the scene along with firefighters and paramedics.

The men were sent to hospital for observation as a precaution.

Const. Adam Crewdson says, “Lake Erie is a very choppy lake, wind conditions change very quickly, these people are alive because they had their life jackets on.”