

CTV London





Two people have been charged after police executed multiple warrants in London.

The guns and drugs squad, along with RCMP and OPP, raided residences on Admiral Drive, Ernest Avenue, King Street, Picton Street, Princess Avenue and Culver Drive on Thursday.

Police seized:

• 476 grams of suspected cocaine, value $ 47,600

• 0.63 grams of suspected powder fentanyl, value $250

• 3 x 12 mg of hydromorphone capsules, value $75

• $ 30,000 in Canadian currency

• Restricted handgun

Two London men are charged with possession of drugs, trafficking and weapons offences.