Pair facing multiple charges after police raid six homes
Police raided multiple residences on Thursday, June 22, 2018 and seized drugs, weapons and cash (Photo: London Police Services)
CTV London
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 1:24PM EDT
Two people have been charged after police executed multiple warrants in London.
The guns and drugs squad, along with RCMP and OPP, raided residences on Admiral Drive, Ernest Avenue, King Street, Picton Street, Princess Avenue and Culver Drive on Thursday.
Police seized:
• 476 grams of suspected cocaine, value $ 47,600
• 0.63 grams of suspected powder fentanyl, value $250
• 3 x 12 mg of hydromorphone capsules, value $75
• $ 30,000 in Canadian currency
• Restricted handgun
Two London men are charged with possession of drugs, trafficking and weapons offences.