Paediatric tricycle stolen from London school

London police are hoping the public can help identify a person in relation to the theft of a paediatric tricycle.

On Feb. 26, police said a man entered a secondary school in the east end of the city and stole a paediatric tricycle that was purchased for a student to help with mobility and exercise.

The suspect is described as a white man with long dark hair. He was wearing dark pants, a dark jacket with a dark fur collar, a fluorescent yellow hoody and a blue or purple t-shirt.

The stolen tricycle is described as a green ‘CFG Rofton’ with white spokes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.