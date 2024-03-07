LONDON
London

    • Paediatric tricycle stolen from London school

    London police are looking to identify the person seen in the photo after a paediatric tricycle was stolen from a secondary school. Feb. 26, 2024. (Source: London police) London police are looking to identify the person seen in the photo after a paediatric tricycle was stolen from a secondary school. Feb. 26, 2024. (Source: London police)
    Share

    London police are hoping the public can help identify a person in relation to the theft of a paediatric tricycle.

    On Feb. 26, police said a man entered a secondary school in the east end of the city and stole a paediatric tricycle that was purchased for a student to help with mobility and exercise.

    The suspect is described as a white man with long dark hair. He was wearing dark pants, a dark jacket with a dark fur collar, a fluorescent yellow hoody and a blue or purple t-shirt.

    The stolen tricycle is described as a green ‘CFG Rofton’ with white spokes.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

