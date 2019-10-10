

CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff, CTV London





Located:



13 year-old Zachary Harding was located today inthe Harrison Park area.

The Owen Sound Police and Ontario Provincial Police are appealing to the public in their search for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Zachary Harding was last seen at approximately 4:00pm Wednesday in the playground area of Harrison Park.

There is a large police presence in the area and the public is asked avoid the area and not enter the bush as specialized personnel are conducting the search.

Police would like the public’s assistance in watching for Zachary along roadways, checking their own property and outbuildings and reporting any possible sightings immediately.

Harding is described as 5’ 5”, slim build, short blonde hair and was last seen wearing a short sleeve blue button up shirt and blue jeans.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for this boy and report any sightings to the Owen Sound Police, 518-376-1234.

Harding may attempt to avoid or hide from people.