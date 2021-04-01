LONDON, ONT. -- Owen Sound police seized numerous weapons and drugs following an arrest Wednesday at an east-side residence.

Police located the suspect in a rental vehicle around 10 a.m.

They say the man was carrying a concealed and loaded .45 calibre semi-automatic pistol.

A search of the vehicle found two shotguns, ammunition, police-style body armour, an expandable baton and various knives.

Over $6,000 in fentanyl and crystal meth as well as more than $1000 in cash was also seized.

Police say the suspect was the subject of a lifetime firearms ban after a 2017 conviction in Owen Sound for possessing explosives and drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused, a 35-year-old man from Brampton Ont., was charged with 26 firearms and drug offences.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.