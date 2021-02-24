LONDON, ONT. -- Two people have been charged with drug trafficking following their arrest in Owen Sound.

The suspects were arrested in a rental vehicle in the parking lot of a downtown business Tuesday.

During a search warrant of the vehicle, police seized more than 1000 methamphetamine pills, 45 grams of cocaine and more than $5000 in cash, with a total value of over $20,000.

A 23 year-old Ottawa man and a 19-year-old Collingwood woman will appear in court Wednesday.