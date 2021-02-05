LONDON, ONT. -- Owen Sound police arrested a woman Thursday afternoon after a staff member at a local eatery reported being bitten.

According to police a woman was failing to follow a staff member’s direction at the restaurant and became irate throwing a bucket of cigarette butts and ashes inside.

A staff member attempted to keep the woman at the restaurant but was bitten by the woman who fled the area in a vehicle.

Police located the suspect 90 minutes later at an area motel and placed the 24-year-old woman from Scarborough under arrest.

She has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm and Mischief Under $5,000.