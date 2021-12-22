'Overwhelming': London comes through for Christmas Food Drive

The London Business Cares Food Drive has found a way, despite a pandemic and uncertain economic times, to help.

In total, the equivalent of 588,000 pounds of food was collected this year, that's only slightly lower than last year's total of 597,000 pounds. Food donations were up, while financial donations were down by just a small amount.

Business Cares campaign chair Wayne Dunn is elated, and shared his gratitude during a closing event Wednesday.

“Our goal and wish today is really to lift the spirit of the community at a time I think we all need it.”

Duirng the event, one after another, businesses, employee groups and unions presented financial donations.

Often a story of giving accompanied the cheques.

Many spoke of how those with little still found ways to donate to those with even less.

The donations of Business Cares are more than appreciated by Jane Roy, the co-executive director of the London Food Bank.

“For the past year-and-a-half of this pandemic, almost two years, the community has been stepping up and it's been wonderful.”

And the extra community effort is needed more in late 2021 than most realize.

Roy confirms the food bank saw its second busiest month - ever - in November with nearly 3,600 families and individuals seeking help.

It's help that would be impossible to provide, she says, without the support of Business Cares.

“When it gets tough, that is actually when people give as well,” she exclaims.

Jamie Monteiro, a key volunteer with the Business Cares Food Drive in London, Ont., is also an emergency room nurse during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

And ‘giving’ is what Jamie Monteiro exemplifies. She has donated countless hours to supporting the charity, while also serving as an emergency room nurse throughout the pandemic.

Despite the stress of her day job, she finds solace in donating her limited free time to Business Cares.

“I love giving back to the community. I see the need every day with the homeless population that comes in.”

Food collected during the Business Cares will be sorted and distributed to those in need in the new year.