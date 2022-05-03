Overnight road closure on Oxford Street to begin at midnight

Starting at midnight tonight, drivers on Oxford Street will have to find an alternative route.

Beginning overnight on May 4, Oxford Street will be closed between Wharncliffe Road and Richmond Street to allow CP Rail to make repairs to the railway bridge in the area, according to the City of London.

The road will be fully closed between midnight and 8 a.m., and will then reopen to traffic from 8 a.m. to midnight. The overnight closure will also occur on May 5 and 6 during the same hours.

The city says that a signed detour will be in effect for motorists. Drivers travelling eastbound and westbound on Oxford Street will be detoured around the closure via Richmond Street, Windermere Road and Wharncliffe Road.

The closures and restrictions will also be in effect for the Thames Valley Parkway approaching Oxford Street. Cyclists and pedestrians using this route are encouraged to use St. James Street to Talbot Street to Ann Street to reach their destination.

Temporary sidewalk closures will also be in place on Oxford Street, and pedestrians walking through the area are encouraged to use Blackfriars Bridge via Argyle Street, Blackfriars Street, Albert Street and Talbot Street. Signs will be installed to advise pedestrians of the restrictions.

Access to local businesses and residences will operate as usual.

To know if your route will be impacted, the City of London recommends planning your route in advance using Google Maps, Waze, or if taking transit, the LTC website.