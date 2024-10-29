Voyeurism charge laid after surprise video doorbell call

A video doorbell notification was not what one London homeowner was expecting.

On Oct. 22 around 1:20 a.m. police responded to a home in the area of Talbot Street and Horton Street where the homeowner said they received a notification from the doorbell camera that showed a man exposing himself while looking through a window at a female in the home.

When the residents called out, the person fled on foot.

After getting a suspect description, police were able to find and arrest a 39-year-old London man and charged him with voyeurism and trespass at night.

According to police, another similar incident was reported in the area and are looking for additional victims or witnesses.

The suspect in the additional case is described as a white man, about 5'11" tall, 165 lbs, with a shaved/bald head and black beard. He was wearing a light hoodie and dark pants at the time of the offence.