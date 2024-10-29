'Long COVID has really mystified': Western University researchers take steps to unravel long COVID mysteries
Long COVID can have wide-ranging impacts, but is most commonly associated with brain fog, breathing difficulties and debilitating fatigue.
"Long COVID has really mystified a lot of physicians and scientists,” according to Dr. Douglas Fraser. Fraser is a researcher with Western University’s Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, based in London, Ont.
Last year, Fraser and his research team, working out of Research Institute labs at the London Health Sciences Centre Victoria Campus, identified common proteins in the blood of long COVID patients.
That has now resulted in two other research streams. One will be to identify what makes certain people more susceptible to long COVID. The other will be a clinical trial involving 1,200 patients to identify a repurposed drug that could be used to treat long COVID.
"We are funded now to do a worldwide random controlled trial with repurposed medications for the treatment of long COVID,” Fraser told CTV News.
“We've started the process. We've started to design this study, and we hope to be actually in sites around the world in early 2025."
Fraser stressed that identifying a drug that can be repurposed will affect how quickly and how cost-effectively treatments can be delivered.
“Because we're also looking at third-world nations, low-income countries,” he said.
“We want to find therapies that are easy to use, that are available and that are affordable.”
Medical teams in London were among the first to identify a case of COVID-19 in Canada, and researchers in the city were among the first to identify long COVID.
Fraser has been at the forefront of that long COVID research since the SARS-CoV-2 virus landed at our doorstep over four years ago.
"The first COVID-19 patients appeared in London, Ont. in March of 2020,” Fraser said.
“We are still seeing patients that were affected very early on, suffering from long COVID now. So, this is a post-viral syndrome, which can last for years."
The projects are being funded by the Schmidt Initiative for Long COVID (SILC).
SILC was started by Eric and Wendy Schmidt. Eric Schmidt was CEO of Google for more than a decade. The Schmidt’s have been supporters of the Western University long COVID research from its early days.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre says it would be 'not fair' for Liberals to replace Trudeau as leader
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre thinks it would be 'not fair' for the Liberals to oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau now, as in his view they are 'morally obligated' to keep him.
An expert stands firm on his U.S. election win prediction. Here's what he says happened after
An American presidential historian is maintaining his previous prediction of a Kamala Harris presidency as the U.S. election hits the one-week mark.
Missing B.C. teenager Jodi Henrickson at centre of upcoming documentary
Henrickson was a 17-year-old girl from Squamish who went missing after a house party on Bowen Island, during the then unusually warm summer of 2009.
'I'm ready for an election': Bloc beginning talks to topple Trudeau gov't as ultimatum expires
Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is starting to talk to other opposition parties about bringing down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.
Nova Scotia lifts stop-work order at Halifax Walmart one week after body of teen found in oven
Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour has lifted its stop-work order at a Halifax Walmart more than a week after the body of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur was discovered in an industrial oven in the store’s bakery.
N.S. teen charged for allegedly making threats to school
A Nova Scotia teen is facing numerous charges related to a complex swatting investigation. On Oct. 25, Nova Scotia RCMP, with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police, arrested a 14-year-old male at his home in Bridgewater, N.S.
Senior Modi cabinet minister linked to India-supported violence in Canada: officials
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison has confirmed a report that Canada is alleging an Indian cabinet minister and close adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered intelligence-gathering operations of Canadians.
Plant-based milks facility did not follow listeria prevention protocol: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says an Ontario facility producing plant-based milks was not adhering to Health Canada’s policies on listeria prevention prior to an outbreak that led to three deaths.
Special interlocutor calls for 20-year probe into missing Indigenous children
A final report into missing children and unmarked graves at residential schools is calling on the federal government to create an Indigenous-led national commission with a 20-year mandate to investigate missing and disappeared Indigenous children.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.