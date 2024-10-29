Break and enter on Wellington Road sees four young people arrested
Video surveillance footage capturing three teens breaking into a business has resulted in charges.
At just after 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the three young people were spotted breaking a window at a business in the 300-block of Wellington Road.
Police arrived on the scene and spoke to witnesses and searched the area with a canine unit.
Four young people were found and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. A 15-, 14-, and 13-year-old. were charged with break, enter and theft, as well as mischief under $5,000. The 13-year-old boy was also charged with theft under $5,000.
An 11-year-old was also arrested but was not charged and released.
