Flag flap picking up wind in Strathroy-Caradoc
Strathroy-Caradoc council is about to debate a motion to ban all flags from municipal flag poles, with the exception of Canadian, provincial and municipal flags.
It’s a proposal that has some marginalized groups upset, including Strathroy Pride.
The municipality first raised the Pride flag outside the municipal office in July 2020.
Strathroy Pride Director, Frank Emanuele, said he felt supported by the community.
“It’s a very symbolic gesture,” he said.
“It shows that this truly is a very diverse community, and that the township is in support of that celebration of diversity,” he said.
Pride flag is raised at Strathroy-Caradoc municipal office in Strathroy, Ont. in July 2020. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
Emanuele said he was taken aback when he learned there’s a motion going to council that would take away the privilege of flying the Pride flag outside municipal buildings.
“Our events run very smoothly, and the flag raising has always been very much praised and attended in town, so I was surprised,” he said.
“I was surprised that this motion is even coming to the table.”
Strathroy Pride Director, Frank Emanuele, traverses the rainbow crosswalk in downtown Strathroy, Ont. on Oct. 29, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
The notice of motion to amend the flag bylaw has been introduced by Councillor Brian Derbyshire, who believes the municipality should remain neutral when it comes to flag raising requests from outside groups.
“I’m saying on municipal buildings, which is a representation of us as a whole, we go neutral, we don’t fly any flags,” said Derbyshire.
“So, we take that decision completely out of anybody’s hand to say yes, no, we can, we can’t.”
Strathroy-Caradoc councillor Brian Derbyshire speaks to CTV News in Strathroy, Ont. on Oct. 29, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
In addition to Pride, the municipality flies a flag to recognize Community Living Month, as well as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Derbyshire said he believes the flag bylaw should match the proclamation policy. He said last month, council opted to maintain the existing policy of not issuing any proclamations for outside groups.
“Pride is a week, we have a festival in the park, go down there, support that,” said Derbyshire.
“I fully endorse that. Same with Truth and Reconciliation. Go down to the reservations and see what they’re putting on and what they’re doing there,”
Emanuele said the proposal would be regressive, excluding groups that have not been fully represented in the community in the past.
“So, it’s good to celebrate all different kinds of flags. Especially when you look at Truth and Reconciliation, we’ve only started to raise that flag in the last few years, and so there’s a lot of repair that needs to be done in that area too,” he said.
The existing flag policy states non-official flags promoting specific political or religious viewpoints, hate, violence or intolerance are not permitted. Flags can only be flown for a maximum of 48 hours.
The debate goes to Strathroy Caradoc council on Monday.
