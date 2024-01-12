Overdose alert in Grey-Bruce

A spike in opioid-related overdoses has prompted a warning from the Grey-Bruce Health Unit.

At least three overdoses were reported to the health unit over the past 48 hours.

Drug poisonings that required the use of Naloxone to save the user’s life were also reported.

The non-fatal overdoses were centred in Hanover and Saugeen Shores, while the drug poisonings, featuring toxic lime green fentanyl, were in Owen Sound.

The health unit is warning drug users to have a Naloxone kit with them at all times, and not to use drugs alone.

Grey-Bruce saw the most opioid-related overdoses they’ve ever had last year.