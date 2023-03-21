Over half a million dollars in damages caused by Bayham house fire

A house fire in Bayham has caused an estimated $600 thousand dollars in damages.

The Municipality of Bayham Fire Department responded to the incident at about 5:30 p.m. Monday at 11062 Springer Hill Rd.

Upon arrival, first responders said there were flames coming through the roof, and the fire was “well involved on the north side of the building.”

In total, about 30 firefighters from Bayham, Malahide, and South West Oxford worked to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of fire has been deemed not suspicious and has been determined as accidental.

No injuries were reported.