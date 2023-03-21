Over half a million dollars in damages caused by Bayham house fire

A house fire in Bayham on Monday March 20, 2023, caused an estimated $600 thousand dollars in damage. (Source: Municipality of Bayham Fire Department) A house fire in Bayham on Monday March 20, 2023, caused an estimated $600 thousand dollars in damage. (Source: Municipality of Bayham Fire Department)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver