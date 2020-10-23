LONDON, ONT. -- OPP officers have seized approximately $2.4 million in cannabis plants, dry and wet cannabis at a Concession 7, Townsend, Ont. address.

The items were seized after Norfolk County OPP executed a search warrant on Thursday.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk says hundreds of pounds of packaged cannabis ready for distribution was seized.

As a result, a 38-year-old of Norfolk County has been charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing, and cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four plants.

A 31-year-old and a 34-year-old, both from Markham, have each been charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing, cultivating, propagating or harvesting cannabis plants at a place that is not their dwelling, and cultivating, propagating or harvesting plant that is from seed or plant material that is illicit cannabis.

Both accused have also been charged with possession for the purpose of distribution.

All are scheduled to appear in court at a future date.

Norfolk OPP say more arrests are anticipated, and anyone with information should contact them.