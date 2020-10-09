Advertisement
Fentanyl, cocaine, cash, prohibited weapon and imitation firearm seized in West Elgin
Published Friday, October 9, 2020 12:16PM EDT Last Updated Friday, October 9, 2020 2:24PM EDT
The Elgin-Middlesex community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) search warrant seizure, as shown in this image from October, 8, 2020 (Source: OPP)
LONDON, ONT. -- As the result of an investigation by the Elgin-Middlesex Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), a Cannabis Act Search warrant was executed at a residence on Kintyre Line, north of Rodney, Ontario.
On Thursday, a large quantity of Fentanyl, cocaine, cash, and other evidence of trafficking was seized, including a conducted energy device and an imitation 'Glock' firearm.
As a result, the following 13 charges have been laid:
23-year-old male of West Elgin
- More than four cannabis plants at one time in their home
- Imitation firearm for dangerous purpose
- Alter chemical properties of cannabis
- Possession of prohibited device
- Fail to comply undertaking – weapons/drugs
- Possession of Fentanyl, Cocaine, proceeds obtained by crime
Fail to comply firearms prohibition
59-year-old male of West Elgin
More than four cannabis plants at one time in their home
34-year-old female of West Elgin
- Cocaine
Drugs
All three individuals are awaiting a future court date.