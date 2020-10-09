LONDON, ONT. -- As the result of an investigation by the Elgin-Middlesex Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), a Cannabis Act Search warrant was executed at a residence on Kintyre Line, north of Rodney, Ontario.

On Thursday, a large quantity of Fentanyl, cocaine, cash, and other evidence of trafficking was seized, including a conducted energy device and an imitation 'Glock' firearm.

As a result, the following 13 charges have been laid:



23-year-old male of West Elgin

More than four cannabis plants at one time in their home

Imitation firearm for dangerous purpose

Alter chemical properties of cannabis

Possession of prohibited device

Fail to comply undertaking – weapons/drugs

Possession of Fentanyl, Cocaine, proceeds obtained by crime

Fail to comply firearms prohibition



59-year-old male of West Elgin

More than four cannabis plants at one time in their home



34-year-old female of West Elgin

Cocaine

Drugs



All three individuals are awaiting a future court date.