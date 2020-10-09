LONDON, ONT. -- As the result of an investigation by the Elgin-Middlesex Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), a Cannabis Act Search warrant was executed at a residence on Kintyre Line, north of Rodney, Ontario.

On Thursday, a large quantity of Fentanyl, cocaine, cash, and other evidence of trafficking was seized, including a conducted energy device and an imitation 'Glock' firearm.

As a result, the following 13 charges have been laid:
 

23-year-old male of West Elgin

  • More than four cannabis plants at one time in their home
  • Imitation firearm for dangerous purpose
  • Alter chemical properties of cannabis
  • Possession of prohibited device
  • Fail to comply undertaking – weapons/drugs
  • Possession of Fentanyl, Cocaine, proceeds obtained by crime
  • Fail to comply firearms prohibition
     

59-year-old male of West Elgin

  • More than four cannabis plants at one time in their home
     

34-year-old female of West Elgin

  • Cocaine
  • Drugs
     

All three individuals are awaiting a future court date.