

CTV London





London police issued more than 200 warnings and roughly 50 tickets this St. Patrick's Day.

“We did have to shut down a few large parties that were threatening to spill into the streets,” said Sgt. Dave Ellyatt in a news release.

“It was a busy day but overall there were no major issues.”

In total, three people were arrested for violating the criminal code, one person was charged with a drug offense, 49 provincial offence notices were issued along with two bylaw charges and 214 warnings.

Police say 21 bars and restaurants were inspected and several infractions were cited.

The London fire department removed a tent under an immediate threat to life provision under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act.

Multiple warnings were issued for smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarm infractions.

Police and student leaders in the city were trying to get ahead of would-be revellers, sending out a news release Monday and following with a social media campaign asking people to party peacefully.

Police have beefed up St. Patrick's Day patrols for the past several years following the 2012 riot along Fleming Drive that saw a news van go up in flames and beer bottles and other objects thrown in a five-hour melee that forced police to don riot helmets.

Several students were suspended from Fanshawe College and others charged as a result.