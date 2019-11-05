

CTVNewsLondon.ca





LONDON, Ont. -- London’s outside workers have ratified a new four year deal with city hall.

Members of CUPE Local 107 voted 96 per cent in favour of the new contract.

It includes a wage increase of almost eight per cent spread over the four-year term, plus improvements to benefits and hearing aid coverage.

The union represents 560 city employees in the roads, water, sanitation and parks departments.

Council will vote on the deal next week.