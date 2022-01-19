Outbreak declared over at Stratford General Hospital

An outbreak of COVID-19 at Stratford General Hospital has been declared over, according to a release from the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA).

In total, three patients acquired the virus while in hospital, along with eight team members.

Since there have been no further cases, the Inpatient Surgery Unit has been reopened to admissions and transfers.

“While this outbreak is over, we can’t stress enough the importance of getting your COVID-19 vaccine and continuing to follow public health measures,” said President and CEO Andrew Williams.

HPHA declared the outbreak on Jan. 7 after two patients tested positive and the Inpatient SurgeryUnit was immediately closed to all admissions.