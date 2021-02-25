LONDON, ONT. -- London police with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Service have arrested a man from Ottawa in connection to an east end arson.

Police and fire crews were called to the 300-block of Kiwanis Park Drive in the early hours of Wednesday morning for a reported fire.

A small fire had been deliberately set to the residence according to police.

People were home at the time, however no one was injured and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The 48-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon, however charges have not yet been announced.