Options presented for keeping Thames Pool open

City administration is providing two options when it comes to the Thames Pool.

As directed by council in April, the report was put together to update the condition of the poll and to identify the scope of necessary repairs as well as associated costs and timelines.

According to the report, a site visit and visual inspection were done on April 6 and found continued cracking, widening and spalling of the previously identified cracks. Evidence of sand deposits and flooding were also noted.

Option 1 - $1.92 million

Repairs to the return piping to operate the pool as it had previously with the reinstallation of hydrostatic relief ports and includes new weeping tile and site drain to monitor and mitigate groundwater levels.

Option 2 - $2.23 million

Repairs are similar to Option 1 except rather than install the return piping under the slab they would be installed under the pool deck and enter at the pool walls. This adjustment would move the return piping further above the groundwater table and reduce the probability of damage.

Administration pointed out that the repairs would be complex due to the proximity to the river, weather sensitive construction and unknown variables such as the substructure and unpredictable weather events.

Because of the time needed for drawing up plans, getting permits and tendering of the project, it wouldn’t be possible for the pool to be operational by 2024 — the earliest the pool could be open for use is 2025.

As previously reported by CTV News in March, Mayor Josh Morgan said a long-term solution is needed based on the ongoing risk of future flood damage, even if the pool reopens next summer.