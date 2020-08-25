LONDON, ONT. -- Ontario Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath is in London Tuesday morning calling for smaller class sizes for students heading back to school.

Howarth, leader of the provincial NDP, was speaking at Eagle Heights Public School, an elementary school in the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB).

In a statement Horwath said, “Eagle Heights Public School in London has done absolutely everything it possibly can do to make kids safe. They installed hand washing stations, signage and floor markings. They’ve worked hard on student timetables, and spread desks out as far as they can."

She continued, “But the biggest missing piece of the puzzle is smaller, safer class sizes. Doug Ford just will not give them - or any school - the support they need to get the job done, choosing to pinch pennies by sending kids back to crowded classes in crowded schools.”

Eagle Heights has one of highest populations of students within the board for an elementary school, and was one of the schools selected for a pilot project for social distancing measures over the summer.

Following her comments at the school Horwath was expected to tour various small businesses across London.

More to come.