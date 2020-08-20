LONDON, ONT. -- Children within the Thames Valley District School Board system whose families have opted to keep them home from school in September will be attending so-called virtual schools.

A representative from the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario tells CTV News the union learned in meetings Wednesday the school board plans to create six virtual public schools, and one virtual high school, each with principals and vice-principals.

The makeup of the schools are expected to be as follows: kindergarten, grades one and two, grades three and four, grades five and six, grades seven and eight, french immersion, and a virtual high school.

ETFO Thames Valley Teacher Local President Craig Smith says the experiences of this past spring, when the pandemic first caused the closure of schools, will be a good starting-off point.

“I think from our perspective we should build on what we learned from the period from March till the end of June. And this board did I think a reasonably good job of providing teachers with an array of options that they can use to do that, and then trusted in their professional judgement to do it.”

Smith says the union has also learned from the school board that 11,500 students in total have registered to study remotely, or about 15 per cent.

For those families who wish their children to return to school part-way through the semester, there will be re-entry opportunities in November and January, but families will be asked to provide ample notice.

Smith added that teachers with underlying health conditions or other considerations will get first dibs at the remote teaching opportunities, along with those with vulnerable people in their households.

Once that is settled, positions will be assigned on a seniority and qualifications basis for those who have expressed interest.