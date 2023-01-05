OPP West Region release 2022 Festive RIDE numbers

West Region OPP have released the 2022 numbers for their holiday RIDE campaign, and the results of this year’s impaired driving traffic blitz has resulted in hundreds of charges, especially for Middlesex County.

According to a press release from West Region OPP, the 2022 Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere – or RIDE – campaign wrapped up for another holiday season, and OPP were kept busy laying a total of 278 impaired driving charges, compared to 280 charges last year.

OPP issued 49 warn-range suspensions, compared to 55 last year.

The OPP detachments with the most impaired charges were Middlesex at 43, Oxford at 43, and Essex at 29 charges.

The OPP detachments with the fewest impaired charges were South Bruce with four and Huron with seven charges.

In total there were 1,904 RIDE checkpoints, whereas in 2021 there were 1,243 checkpoints.

"The OPP encourages drivers to make the smart, safe choice: if you plan to drink or take drugs always take a taxi, contact a rideshare service or use a designated driver. Impaired driving poses a major safety risk to all drivers," said Inspector Ross Stuart, West Region traffic and marine manager.

Police remind that public that if they spot an impaired driver to make that “lifesaving call” and dial 9-1-1.