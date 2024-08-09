LONDON
London

    • OPP warn of CRA scam circulating in Huron County

    OPP are warning the public of a scam circulating through the community. Aug. 9, 2024.
    OPP in Huron County are warning residents about a scam making the rounds.

    According to police, multiple people have reported getting emails claiming to be from Canada Revenue Agency.

    The emails typically advise the person to click a link to have money deposited into their bank account.

    After going through the process, police say fraudsters will then have access to all your account information.

    If you’ve received anything like this or have clicked any links you believe to be fraudulent, you’re encourage to report it to the anti-fraud centre or call 1-888-495-8501 to report a scam.

