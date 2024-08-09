COVID-19 outbreak declared at Clinton Public Hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak is being reported at Clinton Public Hospital.

According to the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA), there is an outbreak on the inpatient unit and it is now closed to admissions until further notice.

“We know that COVID-19 is still circulating in the community, so it's important to take steps to stay healthy. Please remember to wash your hands regularly, cough or sneeze into your elbow, and stay home if you're feeling unwell. If you're sick, avoid visiting anyone in the hospital to help protect others,” Manager Quality, Patient Safety and Infection Control, Erica Jensen.

An outbreak refers to two or more confirmed positive cases among patients that could have possibly been acquired in hospital.

Patients, family, caregivers and team members affected are being notified and testing of other patients is taking place.

For people currently in the unit, they may only have one family caregiver or visitor per day with no in-and-out privileges. Visitors will be required to wear personal protective equipment including mask, eye protection, gown and gloves.