32 people arrested in Woodstock as part of 'warrant sweep'
Police in Woodstock have done a warrant sweep.
Over the past 30 days, the Community Response Unit and uniform patrol have arrested 32 people and laid a combined 63 charges as part of the enforcement project that focused on outstanding warrants.
Some of the charges associated with the arrests include intimate partner violence, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and assault police.
