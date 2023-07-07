OPP to start using new text messaging tool
Starting Monday, OPP will be utilizing a new text messaging tool.
If someone contacts OPP from a text-messaging enabled device, the caller will then get a text message with their event number as well as additional information about the specific call.
For example, OPP said if somebody calls to report a collision, follow up text information may include details about the collision reporter centre.
When a call is cleared by the responding officer, the initial caller will receive an invitation to a brief voluntary survey for feedback on experience with the OPP
The information collected through the automated surveys will be used to assist the OPP in identifying opportunities to better serve the public and protect the citizens of Ontario.
Messages will be available in both English and French, and recipients can easily opt out of receiving any additional texts from the system.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Preliminary cost of London’s homelessness strategy in the hundreds of millions
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cold front to bring relief in Central Canada, but heat wave continues on coasts
A cold front passing through Ontario is expected to offer relief today after a multi-day heat wave, but the hot and humid weather is forecasted to linger over Quebec through the weekend.
Canadian unemployment rate rose to 5.4% in June as economy added 60,000 jobs
Canada's unemployment rate ticked up to 5.4 per cent in June -- that's up from 5.2 per cent in May and the highest it's been in over a year.
What the Alzheimer's drug approval in the U.S. could mean for Canada
The U.S. FDA approved North America’s first Alzheimer’s treatment Lecanemab, also known as Leqembi. What does that mean for Canadians living with the disease?
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
There are thousands of tonnes of methane emissions being released by melting glaciers: study
Our current projections for fighting climate change are based on the greenhouse gas sources that we already know about — but we could be dangerously underestimating, according to a new study looking at a greenhouse gas source that has, up until this point, been hidden under ice.
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record
Earth's average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record.
5,000-year-old 'Ivory Lady' upends what's known about sex and gender in prehistoric societies
The new technique used by a team of European archaeologists opens up a new window on the past and may signal a sexual revolution for archaeology.
Two-thirds of Canadians and Americans admit to working while on vacation: survey
A recent survey has found that that 68 per cent of working Americans and Canadian admitted that they are working while they are on vacation.
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Police responding to pharmacy robbery in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery at a pharmacy in Kitchener.
-
Waterloo region’s new outdoor shelter off to a successful start says operator
Waterloo region’s new outdoor shelter is off to a successful start with occupancy nearing capacity, according to operators.
-
'I was shaking so hard': Cambridge father of five wins lottery
A Cambridge father of five who says he is an occasional lottery player has hit a jackpot worth $250,000.
Windsor
-
Windsor’s unemployment rate drops
Windsor’s unemployment rate decreased last month, despite an increase nationally.
-
Counterfeit money used at Chatham convenience store: police
Chatham-Kent police say a woman attempted to make a purchase at a local convenience store in Chatham with counterfeit money.
-
Crash closes Amherstburg road
According to police, County Road 10 will be closed between 6th Concession Rd N and the 8th Concession Rd including Howard Avenue in both directions.
Barrie
-
Stabbing at Mulligan's Pond
Barrie police received a call Tuesday evening that a knife attack had taken place near the pond beside Dunlop Street West.
-
Armed bank robbery in Orillia
According to Orillia police, a man entered a bank with a firearm and demanded cash from the teller Thursday afternoon.
-
Health unit tests beach water for high levels of bacteria: Here's what you need to know
This week, the health unit says it has issued swimming advisories at roughly a dozen designated public beaches in Orillia, Severn, Ramara, Muskoka Lakes, Gravenhurst, and Midland.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire severely damages North Bay restaurant
A fire has destroyed Greco’s Pizza on Lakeshore Drive in North Bay. Firefighters on the scene who spoke to CTV News said it looks like the restaurant building was totally destroyed, which was confirmed later in the morning.
-
Highway 400 closed overnight in Barrie due to serious crash
Emergency crews patrolled Highway 400 near midnight after a serious crash blocked the lanes.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 144 between Cartier, Gogama
Few details are available, but Highway 144 is closed Friday morning following a collision.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 7-9
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Heat warning continues into weekend
The heat warning that's been in effect for much of the week continues Friday.
-
Centre Block rehabilitation project to cost more than $4B
It’s a multi-billion dollar project that’s being called the largest heritage rehabilitation project in Canada’s history. Parliament Hill remains under construction and despite COVID and convoy occupation delays, the decade-long project remains on track.
Toronto
-
Video shows riders running for safety after stabbing on Toronto subway
A video has surfaced online that appears to show the moments following a serious stabbing on a subway near Eglinton Station on Thursday.
-
'Beyond an emergency': Toronto's unhoused population grappling with extreme heat, bad air quality
On Day 3 of Toronto’s first heat wave of the summer, people living in tents at Allan Gardens faced 40-degree temps and polluted air that smelled like a campfire.
-
Trapped boring machine could cost Toronto taxpayers up to $25 million
The removal of a boring machine trapped under a street in Toronto’s west end could cost taxpayers up to $25 million, according to documents from the City of Toronto.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | REM will open to the the public on July 31
Montreal's new light-rail system (REM) will open to the public between Brossard and Gare Centrale stations on July 31, according to its developer.
-
Cold front to bring relief in Central Canada, but heat wave continues on coasts
A cold front passing through Ontario is expected to offer relief today after a multi-day heat wave, but the hot and humid weather is forecasted to linger over Quebec through the weekend.
-
Man seriously injured after car flips in Pointe-Claire
According to Montreal police, his car was travelling southbound Des Sources Boulevard around 4 a.m. when it swerved near the Donegani Avenue intersection, hitting a concrete wall and a lampost. The car rolled over, causing the driver, knocked unconscious, to be trapped inside.
Atlantic
-
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings suspended through the weekend
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are cancelled this weekend due to an ongoing mechanical issue onboard the MV Confederation.
-
Heat warning blankets most of New Brunswick
After all the rain recently seen across New Brunswick, most of the province now sits under a heat warning, with temperatures well over 30 degrees.
-
Second man charged with first-degree murder after Dieppe man shot, killed
A second New Brunswick man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after the shooting death of a map in Dieppe.
Winnipeg
-
Brady Road landfill closed until further notice: City
The City of Winnipeg has closed the Brady Road landfill until further notice.
-
Search for women's remains in landfill rests with Ottawa, Manitoba premier says
A Manitoba grand chief said Wednesday she will continue to push for a landfill search for the remains of two slain women, despite being rejected by the Manitoba government.
-
Police arrest second suspect in May murder
Winnipeg police have made a second arrest in connection to a homicide earlier this year.
Calgary
-
Stampede parade to take over Calgary's downtown core
Calgarians have lined the streets in the downtown core to take in all the music, floats and fun of the 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade.
-
'Don't fall off the horse': Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen leading Stampede parade
Col. Jeremy Hansen is preparing to become the first Canadian to travel to the moon as part of the Artemis II mission, but in the meantime he's tasked with cowboying up to become the second astronaut to be marshal of the Calgary Stampede parade.
-
Macleod Trail temporarily closed in both directions after serious crash
Calgary police temporarily shut down Macleod Trail in both directions on Friday due to an early morning crash.
Edmonton
-
Canadian unemployment rate rose to 5.4% in June as economy added 60,000 jobs
Canada's unemployment rate ticked up to 5.4 per cent in June -- that's up from 5.2 per cent in May and the highest it's been in over a year.
-
More than 30 more shigellosis cases reported since outbreak reopened in spring: AHS
The shigella outbreak in downtown Edmonton has made 31 people sick since it was reopened by Alberta Health Services in March.
-
Suspect photos released after anti-LGBTQ2S+ material left at St. Albert playgrounds
Mounties in St. Albert are looking for help to identify a man and a woman who they allege were caught on video leaving anti-LGBTQ2S+ material in two playgrounds.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Relative of foster mom in horrific B.C. child abuse case calls for change
When details began emerging about the horrific suffering of two Fraser Valley children at the hands of their foster parents, a relative of the foster mom said she didn't believe it at first.
-
What the Alzheimer's drug approval in the U.S. could mean for Canada
The U.S. FDA approved North America’s first Alzheimer’s treatment Lecanemab, also known as Leqembi. What does that mean for Canadians living with the disease?
-
B.C. father questions province's safer supply program after daughter's death
Nearly one year after Greg Sword's teenage daughter died from a drug overdose, he is still searching for answers and for someone to hold accountable.