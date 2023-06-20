OPP seek suspects after pride flag thefts in Perth East, Norwich

Provincial police are looking for suspects after a pride flag was removed and damaged in Perth East and another flag was stolen in Norwich.

PERTH COUNTY THEFT

On June 16, police received reports of a mischief to a pride flag at a Line 61 address.

Investigation determined that on June 15 around 9:50 p.m., two unknown people attended the address and removed a pride flag from the flag pole and damaged it.

Members of the Perth County OPP are continuing to investigate and are asking for the public's assistance with this investigation.

The OPP want to remind all residents that if they see anything suspicious to please contact police immediately. If anyone is found committing acts of mischief, police said appropriate charges with be laid.

The pride flag was removed from the flag pole in Perth East, Ont. (Source: OPP)

OXFORD COUNTY THEFT

In a separate incident, at approximately 2:50 a.m. on June 18, police received a report of theft involving a pride flag from a Stover Street address in Norwich.

Police said two individuals attended the property and removed the flag from in front of the home, causing damage to the frame it was attached to.

The homeowner managed to interrupt the theft, however the two suspects then fled to a nearby vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a blue coloured pick-up truck.

Police continue to investigate and are in the process of viewing video surveillance.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).