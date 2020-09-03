LONDON ONT -- Huron County OPP are investigating two recent break and enters to businesses in downtown Exeter.

It is believed that the break and enters happened anywhere between 5 p.m. Aug. 25, and 8 a.m. Aug. 26.

Those responsible for the break-ins stole various items including office supply items, Acer computers, keys and cash.

The total value of the stolen property is estimated to be around $3,000.

Any person with information regarding this occurrence should immediately contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677, or Crime Stoppers.