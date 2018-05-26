

CTV London





Oxford OPP are investigating an early morning gas bar robbery.

Around 1:15 Saturday morning, a lone male entered the pioneer gas station on Broadway Street in Tillsonburg and demanded cash.

He fled on foot eastbound through the parking lot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The clerk was not hurt.

The suspect is described as a male in his early 20s, approximately 5'11.

He was wearing a plastic mask and gloves with a dark coloured hooded sweater with blue jeans and light coloured running shoes.

Call OPP if you have any information.