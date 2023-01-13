OPP searching for man wanted on criminal charges

Oxford OPP is hoping the public has seen a man wanted by police.

Michael Priem, 38, was last seen on Jan. 11 around 11 a.m. on Parkwood Drive in Tillsonburg.

He is about 5’ 10” tall with black hair and green eyes. He might be wearing a puffy black coat and a blue or gold coloured sweat suit with white, blue and orange running shoes.

According to police, Priem is known to frequent London, Tillsonburg and Ingersoll.

If you see him, police say do not approach and immediately call 9-1-1.