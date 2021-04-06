LONDON, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say a sudden death investigation in Dutton, Ont. is now considered a homicide.

Bradley Shane Chrisjohn, 45, of the Oneida Nation of the Thames was found dead at a residence on Duff Line just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

According to police a second person in the home sustained non-life-threatening injuries, however the OPP did not indicate how those injuries were sustained.

Police have not released a cause of death for Chrisjohn but they are now treating the case as a homicide after it was initially called a sudden death investigation.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by members of the Elgin County OPP Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Unit, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and assisted by the Office of the Chief Coroner.

(Shane (Bradley) Chrisjohn, 45, is seen in this undated photo from his Facebook page)

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

No charges have been laid as of Tuesday morning.

CTV News has reached out to the OPP for further details.