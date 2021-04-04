LONDON, ONT. -- Elgin County OPP are investigating a death at a residence in the area of Duff Line in Dutton/Dunwich.

Police say that around 4 a.m. Sunday, OPP responded to a report of a death at a home. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided when available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.