

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say they were able to find $100,000 worth of beer that was allegedly stolen early Monday.

Officers say the truck the beer was stolen from Oxford County.

They say the truck's owner called police, and told them that the vehicle's GPS tracker suggested it was in Huron East, north of Brussels, Ont.

Police say they found the truck -- and the beer -- and arrested two suspects. A third was arrested after a K9 track.

Three men, one from Woodstock and two from Kitchener, are facing charges of theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and several other counts.