London

    • OPP investigating serious assault in South Huron

    An undated image of a Huron County OPP cruiser. (CTV News file photo) An undated image of a Huron County OPP cruiser. (CTV News file photo)

    OPP are investigating a serious assault that occurred Saturday morning in Exeter in South Huron.

    A male victim is in hospital.

    The suspect was wearing a dark jacket with a hood, dark pants, white socks and dark shoes.

    Anyone with information is being asked to contact OPP. 

