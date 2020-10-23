MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Reports of a suspicious vehicle seen outside Parkview Public School in Komoka on Friday are under investigation, OPP say.

In a Facebook post on the Komoka/Kilworth Neighbours group, Lisa Trahan describes seeing a man in a vehicle trying to get children outside the school on Oxbow Drive to speak with him - though none did.

She added, "...he told me he was a life coach who assists student getting into Universities and was looking for clients. Seemed extremely strange in front of an elementary school with young children. The vehicle took off at an extremely high rate of speed when he noticed us take a picture of his plate."

The vehicle is described as a silver Mercedes crossover driven by a male in his late 20s or early 30s.

Derek Rogers, regional media relations coordinator for OPP West Region, confirmed to CTV News that police are aware of the report and are investigating.

Anyone with infromation is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.