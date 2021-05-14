Advertisement
OPP investigating fatal crash in Oxford County on Hwy 19
Published Friday, May 14, 2021 7:19PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- OPP are investigating a fatal head-on crash between a dump truck and an SUV in Oxford County Friday afternoon.
It happened around 2 p.m. on Highway 19 between Salford Road and McBeth Road.
Highway 19 remains closed for the investigation and motorists should avoid the area.
1 person deceased after dump truck and SUV collide head-on. #Hwy19 is currently closed between Salford Rd and McBeth Rd. Investigation continuing. @OxfordCounty #OxfordOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/adj2DCbPjw— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 14, 2021