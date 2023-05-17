OPP investigating crash on Putnam Road

OPP are investigating a crash southeast of London.

The crash happened in the area of Lyons Line and Putnam Road and police say investigators are in the early stages.

Putnam Road is closed at Crossley Hunter Line and Century Line, Lyons Line is closed at Whitaker Road and Pigram Line.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

