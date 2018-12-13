Featured
OPP investigating after cats found abandoned in ditch
OPP released these images of two cats abandoned in a rural ditch near Townsend, Ont. They were found Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.
CTV London
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 12:52PM EST
Norfolk County OPP are seeking public assistance with their investigation into the abandonment of two cats found in a rural ditch.
Police say they were contacted by the Simcoe and District Humane Society on Tuesday morning with the animal complaint.
They confirmed that a Norfolk County Roads employee found the litter box that had been taped together in a ditch along Villa Nova Road near Townsend.
Anyone with information, or who may be able to identify the owner of the cats, is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.