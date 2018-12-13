

CTV London





Norfolk County OPP are seeking public assistance with their investigation into the abandonment of two cats found in a rural ditch.

Police say they were contacted by the Simcoe and District Humane Society on Tuesday morning with the animal complaint.

They confirmed that a Norfolk County Roads employee found the litter box that had been taped together in a ditch along Villa Nova Road near Townsend.

Anyone with information, or who may be able to identify the owner of the cats, is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.