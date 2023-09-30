London

    • OPP investigate fatal single-vehicle collision in West Elgin

    An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied) An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied)

    Elgin County OPP is investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 29-year-old driver.

    Emergency crews responded to a rollover collision around 11:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Furnival Road and Johnston Line in West Elgin.

    Police say the vehicle’s lone occupant, a 29-year-old West Elgin resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The victim’s identity will not be released out of respect for the family, police say.

    The Elgin County OPP along with the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team continue to investigate.

    A section of Furnival Road was temporarily closed as result but has since reopened.

    If you have any information that can help investigators, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.stthomas-elgincrimestoppers.ca

