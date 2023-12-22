OPP credits Good Samaritan with getting alleged impaired driver off the roadways
A commercial driver has been from London charged after a Good Samaritan reported a suspected impaired driver to police.
The Ontario Provincial Police in Elgin County found and investigated the vehicle Thursday around 7:16 a.m. on Yarmouth Centre Road near Fruit Ridge Line after the citizen notified officers.
Police say when an officer spoke to the driver, they observed signs of intoxication and administered a roadside approved screening device (ASD) test, registering a failure.
The driver was taken into custody without incident and transported for further testing.
As a result, a 40-year-old London resident was charged with operation while impaired — blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).
“The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the individual who contacted police and reported this incident,” a news release from police said. “As a direct result, officers were able to safely locate the vehicle and take the driver into custody.”
A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.
Police are reminding drivers that no amount of alcohol or drugs is acceptable to consume and drive. If you see a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.
