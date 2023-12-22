LONDON
London

    • OPP credits Good Samaritan with getting alleged impaired driver off the roadways

    OPP

    A commercial driver has been from London charged after a Good Samaritan reported a suspected impaired driver to police.

    The Ontario Provincial Police in Elgin County found and investigated the vehicle Thursday around 7:16 a.m. on Yarmouth Centre Road near Fruit Ridge Line after the citizen notified officers.

    Police say when an officer spoke to the driver, they observed signs of intoxication and administered a roadside approved screening device (ASD) test, registering a failure.

    The driver was taken into custody without incident and transported for further testing.

    As a result, a 40-year-old London resident was charged with operation while impaired — blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

    “The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the individual who contacted police and reported this incident,” a news release from police said. “As a direct result, officers were able to safely locate the vehicle and take the driver into custody.”

    A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

    Police are reminding drivers that no amount of alcohol or drugs is acceptable to consume and drive. If you see a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    UN Security Council adopts resolution on Gaza, U.S. abstains

    The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps 'to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities' after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News