It was a busy weekend for Middlesex OPP on the 401.

On Sunday, during a 90 minute span, police charged 13 motorists with speeding, including three people stunt driving (going over 150 km/h.)

"Roadside penalties for stunt driving are immediate and will cost you. Your driver's licence will automatically be suspended for seven days, and the vehicle will be impounded for seven days - even if the car belongs to someone else," says Cst. Max Gomez, Middlesex OPP.