OPP charge 37-year-old of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation with assault

London, Ont -

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Haldimand County Detachment responded to the report of an assault on Ojibway Road, in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, Friday afternoon.

As a result, OPP have charged 37-year-old of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation with alleged assault.

The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.