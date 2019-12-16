LONDON, ONT. -- The OPP's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking for assistance to find a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police say Joshua Gratton, 26, breached the conditions of his satutory release.

He was serving a two-year sentence for robbery, robbery with violence and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Gratton is known to frequent London and Middlesex County.

He is described as an Indigenous male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 150 punds with brown hair and green eyes. He has tattoos on his right arm and neck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 1-866-870-ROPE or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or call 911.