

CTV London





Oxford OPP are apologizing to a woman who was incorrectly identified as a suspect in a break and enter.

In a news release put out on Tuesday, OPP listed(OPP) identified a female as a charged person along with another male.

Further investigation revealed that the female who was arrested allegedly provided inaccurate information at the time of her arrest.

OPP have now identified the female suspect and a warrant is being sought for her arrest with further charges pending.

"The OPP apologizes for the error and for any inconvenience this has caused any affected persons," said police in a news release.